The City of Marshall is taking a look at its plans for the 2024 budget this week, with City Manager Terrell Smith aiming to create a 10-year plan for the city’s expenditures.
Smith requested that department heads ask themselves what they need, both short and long term, looking outside of their base budgets to determine what needs to be done through the city’s strategic plan.
City councilmembers and department heads gathered together in fall 2022 to have a city retreat and strategic planning session, during which they determined key elements they wanted to have as part of the new strategic plan.
These elements were then categorized, with a graph outlining an additional $7 million in city budget funds that could be used to address these elements.
This includes an additional $2.3 million for an outstanding workforce, an additional $1.4 for a safe community and an additional $1.2 million for both a high performing and dynamic city government, as well as a resilient infrastructure, as the highest budget amounts estimated from the planning meeting.
Department heads, guided by Smith, also made requests over their base budget expenditures, with four departments requesting more than $1 million in additional funds.
The Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works and Support Services all requested an additional $1 million for equipment and project funding in 2024. All other departments also made requests above their base budgets, with a total additional requested over $5.5 million.
Smith explained that these budget requests over base budgets are to get an idea regarding what city council wants to see done, and what the department heads hope to see done, with the 2024 budget as well as moving forward.
This does not mean the city plans to increase its 2024 budget by over $12 million for the new year, but rather give city officials a better idea about what they want to plan moving forward.
City department heads also put in requests for additional staff members to be added to their teams.
The streets department requested eight new staff members; parks and recreation requested five more; distribution and collections requested six; and water production and wastewater treatment requested two additional staff.
Animal services, facilities, golf course staff, special services and water billing all additionally requested one new staff member be added to their teams.
2023 Budget
Finance Director Dawn Jones also presented on the city’s 2023 final budget, showcasing the expected and actual expenditures and revenue for each fund.
Jones stated that the city was in good financial shape, with many of the departments coming in above expected revenue, and under on expenses.
This includes both the general fund and the municipal drainage fund, which were under 33 percent allocation of funds, with more revenue collected than expected.
The city’s utility fund was over on its expenditures slightly this year due to a number of major projects, and was under projected revenue slightly. Though Jones said that the number was miniscule and did not merit any concern.
The city’s street maintenance fund also encumbered an additional $1.9 million due to the ongoing streetscaping projects within the city, though the revenue was up slightly than expected and the general expenditures were under what was expected.
Additional workshops and other projects centered around the 2024 City of Marshall budget will continue to occur within the city.