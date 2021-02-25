Following the unprecedented winter storm last week, city of Marshall Public Works Department completed testing of our water safety on Thursday, which indicated that the water was safe to consume.
After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms.
This week, the City of Marshall experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages mandating a boil water notice.
The city of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.