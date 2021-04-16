On Thursday, April 15, the city of Marshall Public Works crews responded to a water line break due to a contractor hitting our 10” water main located on the railroad tracks South of Houston Street and Ward Street.
The Public Works Department had to replace a 10-foot section of this water main, which directly affected the residents located on Charlotte Street and Fair Street.
"We thank the citizens of Marshall for their patience as we expect to take water samples on Monday, April 18, weather permitting, to be tested. We advise citizens to proceed with a boil water notice until testing is complete and returned as safe for human consumption on Charlotte Street and Fair Street. Once the boil water notice is no longer needed, the city of Marshall will issue a statement," the city released in a statement.
Under a Boil Water Notice, use the following directions.
Drinking water
• Use commercially bottled water; or
• Boil water for two minute before use, or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Beverages made with water
• Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods
Ice making
• Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.
• Use commercially manufactured ice.
Cooking
• Use commercially bottled water, or
• Boil water for at least one minute; or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Handwashing
• Use commercially bottled water, or
• Boil water for at least one minute; or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment