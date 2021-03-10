On Wednesday the Texas statewide mask mandate was officially lifted, with Governor Greg Abbott allowing businesses of all kinds to open back up to 100 percent capacity.
The city of Marshall opted to follow along with Abbotts rulings, announcing this week that the city’s reopening committee has decided to reopen all of its facilities closed since last July, including once again allowing spectators at events planned for the City Arena.
Additional facilities officially opened by the city as of Wednesday include the city of Marshall water billing office, Memorial City Hall, the Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center and Smith Community Center. Exceptions for this ruling include the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, and public meetings, which will remained closed to the public for the time being.
“While we are happy to reopen our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk,” said city Communication representative Jasmine Rios in a press release. “We ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices.”
These new rulings left many local business owners spinning last week, as they were left to determine on their own whether they will allow 100 percent capacity at their businesses, and whether or not they plan to continue to mandate masks for community members.
Joseph Filippazzo, owner of the Pazzeria by Pietro’s, said that the restaurant is planning on reopening its dining room to 100 percent capacity, with a few tweaks being made.
“We are proceeding with caution,” Filippazzo said. “The safety of our guests and our team members are our number one priority.”
Filippazzo said that he plans to continue to offer curbside pickup, and to-go options for community members who are still uncomfortable with dine in eating. Contactless payment options also remain in effect after the mandate was lifted.
Additionally, the restaurant has removed a large portion of bar seating, and three additional indoor tables that Filippazzo said he does not plan to bring back. These changes offer more space between tables indoors, allowing community members to continue to social distance while they enjoy their meals.
Raven Lenz, owner of Black Bird Bathhouse in downtown Marshall, also stated that she plans to allow the store to reopen to full capacity, and will no longer require masks be worn inside.
“With all of the construction going on in downtown right now, I am not super concerned about overcrowding in my store,” Lenz said. “However, if customers want to wear a mask, or if they want me to wear one, that’s more than alright.”
She said that largely, she plans to leave it up to her guests as to whether or not they feel comfortable with masks, or desire to make sure masks are worn within the store.
“When we first heard about it we were like ‘YAY!’ and very excited to get back to it. But now we are moving forward with caution,” Lenz said. “I do hope that this is the right decision.”
Lenz expressed concerns over Texas being one of the first states to remove COVID-19 protective measures, saying that she hoped that this decision would not back fire for local business owners.
“I say that this is us getting closer to normal again, but what is normal now?” Filippazzo said.
These newly removed COVID-19 restrictions can be reinstated in the area if the local hospitals see a rise above 15 percent for COVID-19 patients. However, according to Abbott’s guidelines, businesses cannot be reduced further than 50 percent occupancy no matter the hospitalization rate.