The Marshall City Council’s regularly scheduled Thursday meeting has been cancelled for this week.
The meetings usually take place on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, starting at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall.
City Secretary Nikki Smith said that the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
More information on what the city has planned for the future, or to access upcoming city agendas, community members can go to www.marshalltexas.net.