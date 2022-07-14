Marshall City Hall.JPG (copy)
Marshall City Hall.

The Marshall City Council’s regularly scheduled Thursday meeting has been cancelled for this week.

The meetings usually take place on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, starting at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall.

City Secretary Nikki Smith said that the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

More information on what the city has planned for the future, or to access upcoming city agendas, community members can go to www.marshalltexas.net.

