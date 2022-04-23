The Marshall News Messenger hosted a public forum on Thursday to offer the three candidates for the upcoming District 5 council race the opportunity to directly address voters.
Candidates Reba Godfrey, Ken Moon and Veronique Ramirez were present at Thursday’s event, introducing themselves to the community as well as answering a number of questions related to local issues.
The forum was held before early voting starts for the May 7 election, with polls officially opening for early voting April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St.
The general election will be held May 7 at the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall.
On Thursday, each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and their platform to the public, before all three were asked the same five questions about infrastructure, administration, crime, beautification and economic development in the city.
Over 50 community members, including current city council officials, met at the Marshall Public Library on Thursday to hear the three candidates speak.
Infrastructure
Ken Moon discussed his experience in addressing issues with clean water in the city, including a previous discovery he had made using his own money, which proved that sewage run-off was contaminating a local water supply.
Additionally, Moon discussed the equity of the city’s current streetscaping and street sweeping programs, which he emphasized must be used fairly across all districts for the benefit of Marshall citizens.
Moon also discussed his work on the local Zoning Board, which approved the city’s efforts to bring new businesses like the Caddo Lake Distillery and the Ruggenbach Brewing Company to the downtown area by allowing for small scale manufacturing.
Reba Godfrey discussed how the city’s current streetscaping program worked to target streets at the lowest pavement condition index reading, or PCI, to fix first, which she approved of whole-heartedly. Additionally, Godfrey expressed her approval for the ongoing downtown revitalization project which is currently under construction at the 100 block of East Houston Street.
“There are some things we need to do, but there are a lot of already great things we are doing in the city,” Godfrey said.
Veronique Ramirez worked as Main Street Manager and said she has the pleasure and experience of working with the behind the scenes of local government. Ramirez said the city’s Public Works department has a great strategic plan for the streets.
Other issues she discussed included drainage and storm drain systems and the necessity for public works to address the drainage ditches; street lights in the city that are no longer in service; and locations of traffic signs that have issues right now.
“With the current direction that the city is taking, I believe those projects will bring the solutions to those problems,” she said.
Administration
Moon discussed how city councilmembers and administration need to focus on the creation of partnerships between the City of Marshall and other entities to help form relationships and spread out the cost of large-scale projects.
For example, Moon discussed his work with the Lions Club to partner with the city for the creation of the public restrooms in downtown Marshall, as well as the public private partnership formed to create the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
“I would partner so that one entity is not facing the financial brunt of these projects,” Moon said.
Additionally, he discussed the importance of having staff in the city experienced in grant writing to assist in the city applying for and receiving grant money for any number of planned projects.
Godfrey discussed the recent turnover rate for city administration, stating that with six department heads positions being filled recently, there must be an issue within the city.
“I would have a come-to-Jesus meeting, so we can learn how to work together in love and listen to one another and figure out what’s going on,” Godfrey said.
She stated that she approved of the hires the city has made recently to fill these positions, including the hiring of new city manager Terrell Smith.
Additionally, Godfrey suggested that the creation of a multicultural alliance and or an interdenominational council would go a long way to help the people of Marshall all feel their voices are being heard.
Ramirez commended city officials on the recent hiring of new City Manager Terrell Smith and stated that a fresh administration is a good thing for the city.
“A lot of people are bringing a lot of fresh, new ideas to the city right now, and I think that is a great thing,” Ramirez said.
She continued that, through her previous work as main street manager, she was able to form good working relationships with a number of city staff and Marshall leadership officials to help facilitate this growth, if she were elected.
“I am committed to bring positive change to the city,” Ramirez said.
Vacant Structures
Moon discussed his experience in dealing with abandoned and dilapidated structures, both through his work getting the properties torn down and sold, and also through the New Town Neighborhood Association revitalization program.
“I have been working on this for a long time,” Moon said.
Moon also discussed the city’s recent programs to register abandoned properties, commending it while also stating that it is time the city start directly addressing the owners of these properties to solve the problem.
He stated that the issue also causes a problem with crime in the city, with the structures often broken into and utilized for delinquency.
“These are situations that affect the whole city of Marshall, not just New Town,” Moon said.
Godfrey stated that the city as a whole needs to take an example from East Texas Baptist University on how to handle vacant properties and safety issues in neighborhoods.
She explained that the university has well-lit streets, puts money into revitalizing older homes on their property and has the neighborhood monitored by security cameras to help deter crime.
Godfrey also commended Rush Harris and the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for their work to address dilapidated structures in Marshall’s downtown by offering reimbursement grants for companies who choose to come in and renovate the buildings.
Additionally, Godfrey said that she would like to see historical homes in her district considered for the historical registry, to open them up for grant money for repairs and restoration rather than having the structures torn down.
“There are other options that we can look into to find help,” she said.
Ramirez discussed her previous work with the city both as the main street manager and as the historical preservation officer, when over 1,400 properties were surveyed for consideration of land marks or historical markers.
“And we need to do that, to have them surveyed, before they are demolished,” she said.
Additionally, Ramirez discussed the three significant structures for the district: the Dogan School, the Marshall High School and Junior High and the T&P Hospital, which she hoped would all be renovated and refurbished rather than demolished to preserve the history of the area.
Economic Development
Moon discussed recent efforts across the City of Marshall to bring new housing options to the city, including work he did through the zoning board to bring a new apartment complex to the east side of Marshall. He also discussed the approval by the city for the creation of additional senior housing options on U.S. 59.
Additionally, he said that as a councilmember he would encourage the creation of more housing options for professionals, to encourage that group of the population to stay in Marshall and make their homes here.
Moon also commended Rush Harris and MEDCO for the work they have done with the organization’s new certificate of occupancy grant fund, which offered reimbursement money to business owners to invest in repairing dilapidated structures.
As a councilmember, Moon also said that he would look into a pay increase for the city’s non-civil service employees, who he said are currently drastically underpaid.
“If we want to keep these people here, we have to give them a decent raise increase,” Moon said. “The city’s budget is in the black, so there is no reason we can’t give them a raise.”
Godfrey discussed the recent work being done by Harris and MEDCO, stating her approval for the certificate of occupancy grant fund program as well.
She also touched on the economic development work being done by Pastor Tracy Andrus, and the Tracy Andrus Foundation, to help encourage businesses to come to Marshall.
Godfrey also mentioned the city’s cradle of entrepreneurship program, which encourages economic development in the city, and stated that she would want to grow these existing programs and create similar ones to benefit the city.
She also stated that she would like to see 3-D printed houses being brought to Marshall.
Godfrey also expressed concern over a recent decision by council to approve the creation of a drive-thru daiquiri business within city limits, stating that her concern was over citizens drinking and driving in the city.
Ramirez stated that her professional experience has been focused heavily on economic development and that she worked for over 8 months as the city’s main street manager to bring economic development options to Marshall.
She discussed how through her role she was able to work side-by-side with a wide range of city department leaders to encourage investors and developers to bring new businesses to the city — saying she would continue to do so as a councilmember.
One exampled Ramirez gave was her work to alter a city ordinance to allow for small scale manufacturing downtown, a change that allowed for both the Caddo Distillery Company and the Ruggenbach Brewing Company to make their homes in downtown Marshall.
Ramirez also touched on the city’s cradle of entrepreneurship program, which she stated has around $50,000 set aside for economic development in the city of Marshall.
Crime
Moon discussed his work professionally in Detroit, where he worked to create 25,000 summer jobs for youth, which helped to curtail crime by keeping the youth busy and allowed them a legal way to make money over the summer.
“An outcome of the program is that kids make a bit of money and stay busy, they are happier and not so stressed out,” Moon said, “I would want to look into similar programs like that to provide summer jobs for them.”
Additionally, Moon stated that the possibility of establishing a curfew, or requiring youth under a certain age to be accompanied by a parent or adult in public areas, are more extreme options that the city could take if the rise in violent crime doesn’t halt.
“I hate to see it get to that, but a lot of these shootings they take place at night,” Moon said.
He also stated that he would like to see the creation of a community forum where citizens can get together with local law enforcement officials to brainstorm solutions and discuss the specific issues they are facing in their neighborhoods.
Godfrey discussed the need for proper lighting in neighborhoods, which she said she has been working to accomplish as a private citizen for some time.
She stated that properly lit streets and the demolition and or monitoring of abandoned structures in the district would go a long way to curtail crime in the area.
Additionally, she stated that something needs to be done in the city regarding stray dogs, and dog bites from those animals, which she said had been reported to her as a serious problem by constituents.
Ramirez said that as a councilmember she would look to community leaders and support and expand their efforts to work with the community children to find a way to address the recent rise in crime.
“I am aware of the recent shootings in district 5 and it’s heart-breaking to know that crime is happening so close to home,” Ramirez said.
She explained that she would work with community leaders like Angelita Jackson with the Carver Community Center, who is working to provide summer activities and meals for school students in the community. She also mentioned Demetria McFarland with Marshall Against Violence, who is hosting a community forum this Saturday at the library where community members can discuss the recent issues they have with crime with member of the Marshall Police Department.
“It starts with the youth, really,” Ramirez said, “So I would want to focus on programs that are getting them engaged and keeping them occupied and busy.”