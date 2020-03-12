The Capital One Bank branch located at 100 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall will be closing on May 19.
Capital One spokesman David Conrad said that the bank closing is a response to the changing way community members choose to bank with the company.
“The banking industry’s delivery model is being re-shaped in response to customer demand, and Capital One is also evolving to address that need. Our banking model is balancing digital and in-person options to align with customer behavior,” Conrad said.
He said that the growth in digital banking, and the decline in community members who prefer in person banking locations have influenced the bank’s decision to close a number of branches across the country.
“We continue to see steady growth in mobile banking, online banking, enhanced ATMs, remote deposit capture, etc., however, we know that many customers still value some physical presence to provide assurance, advice, and the ability to facilitate and support some transactions. We do too. Our goal is to deliver a compelling and optimal customer experience across all channels, not just one,” Conrad said.
“We recognize the importance of ensuring that the evolution of banking doesn’t inadvertently leave someone behind. We believe that digital products and tools can provide a more tailored, personal and accessible service for customers – and will ultimately increase access – and we will continue to focus on bridging digital and other barriers to ensure everyone has access to the banking system.”
In May 2019 Capital One also closed the drive-up location at 100 N. Columbus Street in Marshall.
The questions of whether the bank’s drive up ATM located near the branch will also be closed, as well as whether employees will be let go or moved to different locations, were not answered by press time.