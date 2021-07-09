Marshall and Carthage faced off this week for the annual Mash Bash blood drive competition to support Carter BloodCare, collecting a total of 201 units of blood.
Community members in Marshall gathered at the Marshall Convention Center Wednesday and Thursday to donate blood. Organizations, including the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, set up shop at the blood drive to support the event and give away prizes to donors.
Carthage won the annual battle, with community members working together to collect 105 units of blood at the First Baptist Church in Carthage, with seven first time donors coming out to support the cause.
Marshall wasn’t far behind, collecting 96 units with 14 new donors coming out to the convention center for the event.
“We want to thank everyone who came out to donate, and encouraged their friends and family to donate,” said Linda Goelzer, with Carter Bloodcare.
Goelzer said that the event comes at a crucial time, with blood supply levels the lowest they have been in 30 years.
She said that this is due to a national shortage in donors last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as complications from the February winter storm event in East Texas.
Carter Bloodcare is the blood providers to hospitals here in East Texas, according to Goelzer, who said that this means blood donated at the event will likely go to support someone in the community in need.
This includes cancer patients, those who suffer from sickle cell disease, mothers and their new born babies with birth complications, and much more.
For more information on Carter BloodCare, and information on where community members can donate blood go to www.carterbloodcare.org.