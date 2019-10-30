Downtown Marshall flooded with about 2,000 people Tuesday night for the annual Harvest Festival.
Businesses and organizations lined both sides of North Washington Ave with tables set up to pass out candy to the trick or treaters.
Children and their families came dressed anything from princesses, to goblins, to super heroes and more to celebrate the day.
Along with candy collecting families were able to listen to live music, participate in a number of free games and even take a shot at big jenga.
Children were also able to jump in bounce houses and families enjoyed hayrides down the street.
Community members were also able to meet with action stars like Captain America and take photos with them downtown.