The annual lighted Christmas Parade lit up downtown Marshall Dec. 7 for the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights.
This year’s celebration is titled “Christmas Around the World” and will be hosted throughout the month in downtown Marshall, where the Historic Harrison County Courthouse sits in the center of the festival.
96 floats were entered into the parade this year, with eight floats coming out as winners.
Captain Shreve Band received the best band / marching award this year.
ETX Antique tractor club won the best lighted agricultural / antique float.
Rides for Christ drill team were the winners of the best equine category.
Best lights truck with trailer was won by Perry’s Hometown Flooring.
The Dance Bag won the peppiest entry.
The best lighted car / truck went to the Platinum Collision an Towing.
Cypress Valley Bible Church received most unique entry.
Finally, the overall best lighted award was won by TX Gates.
Wonderland of Lights will run throughout the month in downtown, for more information on upcoming events go to www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.