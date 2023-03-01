The George Washington Carver Community Center hosted an honors ceremony to recognize Black men who lead in their faith, family and the Marshall community this past Saturday.
Desmond Andrus, Dramaine Boyd, LaDarius Carter, Damion Jenkins, Leal Johnson, Percy McFarland, Willie Perkins, Anthony Randle, Carlos Rimes, Trent Sparks and Louis Tennison were among those honored at the “Men of Purpose” ceremony.
“[Men of Purpose] exceeded our expectations,” said George Washington Carver Community Center Director Kenneth Jackson. “It recognized [the honorees] and caught some of them by surprise that someone would notice them, recognize them and give them credit for what they do.”
Honor guards spun the American flag during the National Anthem to kick off the ceremony. Shriners, Greek fraternities, motorcycle clubs, dancers and musicians were among the Black organizations in attendance. An African drum line entertained the crowd after a prayer by the Rev. Tracy Andrus, and a few words from community leader Donald Ravenell. Door prizes were distributed, and all guests were served dinner.
Marshall’s first Black fire chief, Reggie Cooper, delivered the afternoon’s keynote address.
“Understand that the talents and successes and history you make are gifts from God and are meant for his purpose, knowing that blessings come to you but are meant to flow through you on to others,” said Cooper in his closing remarks. “Do not die with the music in your head. Play it aloud for everybody to hear it. Nothing is unobtainable as the sky is the limit, and my Father in heaven owns the sky.”
The “Men of Purpose” honor ceremony came together when Jackson, Ravenell, and George Washington Carver Community Center member Wayman Harris talked about recognizing young men in the community for their contributions that go unnoticed.
The men honored were dubbed “Jabari Men,” a reference to the warrior tribe of Black men featured in the film Black Panther. The honorees were recognized because they quietly but significantly contribute to the community.
“Men of Purpose” will become an annual event in the future.
“It’s to promote unity within our community,” said Jackson.
The George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St. in Marshall, envisions itself as a safe place for the community to learn, play, engage, and age.With their weekend computer classes and Thursday senior citizen activities, the community center hopes to produce more contributing members of this community. More programs are in the works at the center, which will be announced soon.