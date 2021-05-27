The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual banquet, with this year’s theme “An Evening Under the Stars”, scheduled to take place at Bear Creek Smoke House on June 4.
“We are eagerly anticipating a wonderful night out at Bear Creek Smokehouse,” Director Stacia Runnels said.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction, which Runnels said will be filled with items donated by local merchants and Chamber members.
Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the chambers annual awards for Ambassador of the Year and Citizen of the Year to follow shortly after.
“We are very much looking forward to live music to round out the evening from The Marty Latham Band, and are enjoying the more casual feel that this year’s banquet offers,” Runnels said.
She said that interspersed throughout the evening will be opportunities to take part in the 12 gauge “over and under” gun raffle, a 50/50 pot, and a “head or tails” cash prize game.
“We are truly thankful to be able to gather again together as a Chamber, and for a venue like Bear Creek that will offer us both indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate our space responsibly,” She said.
The event still has a number of individual tickets available for purchase, though their corporate tables are filled.
Community members can go to www.marshalltexas.com/chamberofcommerce to purchase tickets.
“This year’s banquet seems to have an energy behind it that wouldn’t be possible without our program and events coordinator Kim Brown, who is in her 11th year with the chamber, and Sandy Futrell, events committee chairperson who also serves on our board,” Runnels said.
She said that this banquet is the chambers largest annual fundraiser, and allows the organization to continue the work they do throughout the year, advocating for local businesses, industries and individual members and organizations.
“We have relied heavily on our ambassadors to help secure wonderful silent auction items, and the night is slated to be one of our best yet,” she said.
Sponsors for this years event include: Celestial Sponsor Leigh Water Supply Corporation, Galaxy Sponsors Fidelity Communication and Bear Creek Smoke House, Shooting Star Sponsors Nash Trucking, Bancorp South, Genesis Primecare, Patterson Chrysler Dodge, Conterra Networks, Marshall Ford and Mavericks Chevrolet, and Lunar Sponsors Vera Bank, Upshur Rural Electric Corporation, East Texas Baptist University, Center Point Energy, Longview Orthopedics Clinic Association, MEDCO and Walmart.
“We are so thankful for each and every sponsor, and are praying for great weather!” Runnels said.