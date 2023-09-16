The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its annual Law Enforcement and Firefighter Appreciation Dinner at the Marshall Convention Center on Sept. 19.
The event will feature a banquet dinner, and a long list of honors recognizing local first responders for their dedicated service to the community.
Every year, the chamber honors a wide range of police officer and firefighters in Harrison County for the work that they do to serve the public. These awards are given out based on nominations from the community and fellow law enforcement officers, in order to recognize those who go above and beyond the call to service.
These awards this year include the G. O. Cooper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Bill Sullivan Sr. Firefighter of the Year, Clay Medrano Merit Award — Law Enforcement Officer, Sam B. Hall Jr. Special Meritorious Award – Law Enforcement, Special Merit Award — Law Enforcement, Special Merit Award – Firefighter, Special Merit Award – Emergency Medical Technician, Reserve Law Enforcement Officer Award, Volunteer Firefighter Award, Volunteer Emergency Medical Technician Award, Communications Officer Award, Above and Beyond Award and the Tristan Jackson Humanitarian Award.
These awards are given to first responders based on dedication to exemplary service while on duty, loyalty to fellow employees, initiative and self-motivation, service to the community and attitude and integrity.
The event is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, with more information on sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales available on the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.marshalltexas.com.