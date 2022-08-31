Community members can get their tickets now for the annual Law Enforcement and Firefighters Appreciation Dinner, planned by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and set for Sept. 20 at the Marshall Convention Center.
“We ask our community partners for so much throughout the year, and this is just one way that we can give back,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
Nominations are still open for the 12 recognitions given out during the ceremony, with community members able to nominate a local first responder, firefighter, volunteer or humanitarian through Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Awards include the G. O. Cooper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Bill Sullivan Sr. Firefighter of the Year, Clay Medrano Merit Award — Law Enforcement Officer, Sam B. Hall Jr. Special Meritorious Award – Law Enforcement, Special Merit Award — Law Enforcement, Special Merit Award – Firefighter, Special Merit Award – Emergency Medical Technician, Reserve Law Enforcement Officer Award, Volunteer Firefighter Award, Volunteer Emergency Medical Technician Award, Communications Officer Award and the Tristan Jackson Humanitarian Award.
Runnels explained that each award holds an important place in the community and comes with a financial prize to recognized winners both from sponsors and from the chamber.
She emphasized that those recognized for the Tristian Jackson Humanitarian Award are given the prize by going above and beyond the role expected in their position, and it can be anyone from a law enforcement officer or first responder of any kind to a civilian.
“We like to reserve this award for those times that someone really goes above and beyond, we use it to shine a light on those in the community who go the extra mile,” Runnels said.
Awards recipients are selected by a committee outside of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, with committee members largely made up of retired first responders who worked outside of the area.
“It is such an honor every year to be with everyone and celebrate each winner during the appreciation dinner,” Runnels said.
The event is planned for 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center on Sept. 20, with Golden Corral planning to cater the event once again.
Any money raised through the event, or saved by the chamber in the planning of the event, will be donated back to local first responders.
Runnels said in 2019 the chamber was able to donate $5,000 to benefit first responders through the East Texas 100 Club, a local nonprofit organization that benefits fallen law enforcement officers families.
Community members can learn more about nominations, sponsorship opportunities, or purchase tickets for the upcoming event through the chamber’s website at marshalltexas.com.