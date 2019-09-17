The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Law Enforcement and Firefighters Appreciation Dinner today at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner will be hosted at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South.
“These men and women give back 365 days a year,” Executive Director Stacia Runnels said. “Their deeds very often go unnoticed, so this is our way of saying thank you.”
The dinner will give away 13 awards to local public servants.
“They give with such compassion, and they so often don’t want to be thanked for the work that they do,” Runnels said.
This year the chamber will be giving away a new award, the Tristen Jackson Humanitarian Award, to public servants who go above and beyond the call of duty, Runnels said.
The award is in honor of Tristen Jackson, who passed away at age 20 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Jackson was an organ donor, saving three lives in his death.
Jackson’s family will be at the event to present the award, including his father Tracy Jackson, who is a first responder.
Along with the 13 awards, a number of door prizes will be given away during the event.
Door prizes include a BBQ pit donated from Lowes, gift certificates from Chilli’s and Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, four hand-crafted metal appreciation gifts made by {span}Second to None Fabrication,{/span} and more.
“It is just a great dinner, and a time for us to get together to say thank you to the men and women who are out there every day risking their lives for us,” Runnels said.
She said that in support of the dinner, Golden Corral donated the food for free again this year, under the stipulation that the chamber donate the cost of the dinner back to the public servants.
Special guests include ETBU president J. Blair Blackburn, who will do the invocation; Marshall Air Force Junior ROTC honor guard, who will present the colors; and special music by Joe Buck, the district director for State Rep. Chris Paddie.
“I just want to thank our sponsors, the ambassadors and our board of directors,” Runnels said.
She added a special thank you to Board Member Sandy Futrell, who donated her time to help decorate for the dinner.
Runnels said that the dinner is almost at maximum capacity, but anyone interested in purchasing tickets can call the chamber office at (903) 935-7868.