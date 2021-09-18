Competing teams and community members tuned into Facebook live Friday to watch the annual Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council.
This is the 20th year for the annual event, and the second year the spelling bee has been hosted virtually.
MHCLC Director Karen Bickerdike said that the decision was made for this year’s event to go back to a virtual setting due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
“The health of our community members is our greatest concern, and we believe this will be the best way to hold this annual and exciting event,” Bickerdike said.
Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce team took home the gold this year, with members of the Marshall Independent School District staff team coming in at a close second place.
Before the beginning of the annual competition, members of the chamber team dedicated their participation to their previous spelling bee team member Tim Huff, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Huff has been a participant in the annual competition for a number of years and is described as one of the most spirited participants at the annual competition.
For this reason, Bickerdike announced the creation of a new award during this year’s competition, the “wish you could bee here” award, which was awarded for the first year to Huff.
Winners of the annual spirit stick award were not announced by press time. The spirit award was selected this year based on which team had the most online engagement during the competition.
All of the proceeds from the competition go to the Marshall Harrison County Literacy Council, a nonprofit organization that offers free literacy classes for adults in the East Texas area.
The organization holds classes in a variety of areas, including GED tutoring and preparation, English as a second language courses, general adult literacy classes and more.
For more information on MHCLC or to find another way to support the organization go to www.facebook.com/marshallliteracy.