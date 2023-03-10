Community members filled Memorial City Hall on Sunday for a free community choir concert featuring the choirs of three local churches.
Members of the Immanuel Baptist Church choir, Woodland Hills Baptist Church choir and Crossroads Baptist Church choir came together for the first concert featuring the vocal strengths of all of three groups.
The event was organized by worship pastor Ricky Hall of Immanuel Baptist Church, who wanted a way for the church’s accomplished choir to share their music with the community.
Hall said he reached out to other local churches, including Aaron Perkins with Woodland Church and James Runnels with Crossroads Baptist, to see about bringing their choirs together for a group performance.
The concert featured 12 songs by the group, including a number of solos from various choir members throughout the performance.
The choirs performed songs such as Army of the Lord, To All Nations, We Believe and Mercy among other selections for those gathered at the performance center that evening.
Hall said previously the groups would also consider hosting additional choir concerts with the three groups, among any others who wished to participate.