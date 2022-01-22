Marshall church celebrates 50th anniversary

Even during a Pandemic, God knows how to provide and make a way for His people. During this time of uncertainty, in 2020, our leaders were committed to maintaining normalcy. In just a few weeks, their love of preaching and teaching the congregation transcended the four walls of the church into a YouTube live stream, a ten-in service, and a park and praise service. While the space has changed, one thing remains true — their dedication to reaching the lost at any cost.
Although things are not back to normal, our leaders are still preaching and teaching the whole council of God. They admonish us that as being servants of God, it is still our obligation to occupy until He comes. We are responsible to continue to witness and bring lost souls to Christ.
As the Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple Church embarks upon its 50th anniversary, it is evident that Holiness is still right and is God’s standard of living.
“The ministry shows that its foundation is built ‘word tough’ and is example of the words of Jesus in Matthew 16:18, ‘Upon this rock, I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”
This glorious church began with six faithful members on October 29, 1972, at 306 N. Allen St. The early years were, without a doubt, full of struggles and personal sacrifices for Bishop and Evangelist Kiel. They commuted from Dallas to Marshall, along with their three small children; 600 miles a week to hold three church services. All the while, they would have to still be at their places of employment the very next day. This continued for three long years in all kinds of weather conditions, until God blessed them to set up perminent residence in Marshall.
This year, Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will celebrate 50 years since it was founded on October 29, 1972. The church, first located “on the hill” behind the Marshall water tower was a “powerhouse of praise.” It was often referred to as Holy Ghost Headquarters.” God, however, honored their sacrifices and began to move mightily in that little church. After a short time, more space was needed. God continued to add to the church and the need for more classrooms and more space was needed.
Led by God, Bishop Kiel and the members, in 1976, purchased the property at 1603 W. Houston St. Membership continued to increase into the hundreds, and this temple was rapidly being outgrown. God continued to save souls, heal bodies, and fill with the Holy Ghost. The man of God fervently preached and taught the uncompromising gospel of deliverance, and God backed up His word.
Through much prayer and fasting, the man of God took a “giant leap of faith,” purchased 22 acres of land on Texas 43, and began construction on the future site of Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple.
The church’s present edifice is the reality of his vision. In 1998, we were blessed with a new debt-free edifice located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive. The new Temple houses a rear balcony which will seat 100 people and a sanctuary that will seat 500 people. We believe God, through faith, that He will also fill this building. He has blessed us with our very own 56 passenger bus, two brand new vans and new video equipment just to name a few.
Each month of this year, there will be special event to help commemorate this great this milestone in the ministry.
Full Gospel Holy Temple gives God all the glory and the honor for the things that He has done, and they know that it is by God’s “GRACE” that we are still here.