Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall has worked since 2004 to keep the tradition of honoring high school seniors through a baccalaureate worship service alive and well within the city, with high schoolers from all over East Texas gathering together again this year for the celebration.
This year’s worship service is planned for May 18, the day before Marshall’s graduation ceremony, to be held at the church located at 501 Indian Springs Road starting at 7 p.m.
Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven said that, as a Marshall graduate himself who has also seen both his son and daughter graduate from the school, he understands the importance of holding a traditional high school graduation ceremony each year for students.
However, with hundreds of high school students in every grade and the family and friends of everyone gathered together on the stands for the event, it often makes a personal recognition of each senior’s accomplishments hard to convey.
“We want to offer those personal blessings for each of those students, and we can always guarantee that they will be able to hear their own names,” Rustenhaven said.
For this reason, in 2004, Rustenhaven thought that the church would bring the baccalaureate celebration back to Marshall, opening up the opportunity for any high school senior that is a member of a church group or youth group, to participate in the annual event.
“We really wanted it to be open to the community, if you go to school even in Shreveport but you have family here and you go to church in Marshall, you are welcome to come and celebrate this us,” he said.
The event features the awarding of two peacemaker scholarships to both a female and male high school senior who best exemplifies the qualities of a peace maker, as defined by the Marshall Ministerial Alliance who sponsors the event every year.
The scholarship is awarded to the two students who exemplify nonviolence, are outstanding citizens, are agents of reconciliation, are trustworthy and are a promoter of unity. Students will be recognized for their ongoing efforts to be leaders among their fellow students, and will be awarded between $300 to $500 in scholarship funds.
Additionally, each year the event features a guest speaker from a local church or nonprofit organization based in Marshall, with this year’s guest being Matt Paul, who is the pastor at Friendship Baptist Church, Marshall.
“This service will focus on worshiping God, thanking God for this special time of accomplishment and praying for guidance as these graduates face the future,” Rustenhaven said.
The worship service will also be led in part by graduating seniors, who will offer the readings throughout the worship service, as well as provide music for the event through the Marshall High School choir.
Each senior’s name is then read aloud during the event, with a five second window of silence left after each name to give those in attendance the time to pray for each student individually.
“This really allows everyone to focus on receiving those prayers, and offering the praise and glory to God that our students have come this far, and continue to thrive,” Rustenhaven said.
He added that the advantage of air-conditioned comfort allows family members and friends with health limitations to attend, which may limit them from attending the high school graduation ceremony.
“We placed the baccalaureate the day before graduation in order to make it easier for out-of-town guests to attend both nights,” he said, “We want this to be a communitywide event, and we will host it until we need a larger venue someday.”
Rustenhaven said that any senior interested in participating in the program should contact the church at (903) 935-3787 for more information, and are asked to be in attendance during the day of the event by 6:15 p.m.
The event is open to the public and free to attend, with those who know a high school senior or are one and want to participate in the annual event encouraged to reach out to the church for additional information.