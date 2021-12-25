Members of the Trinity Episcopal Church outreach committee donated a new ice machine last week to the George Washington Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.
Director Angelita Jackson, who runs the center and its adjoining ministry Anointing Grace Ministries with her husband Kenneth Jackson, said that the machine was a perfect Christmas present to the center.
“It came early in the day of our Christmas party, and it really just felt like a Christmas present for us here,” Jackson said.
Bonnie Strauss, a member of Trinity Episcopal Church who serves on the outreach committee, said that the project was a long time coming.
“It was in July when I came over here and Kenneth (Jackson) gave us a tour,” Strauss said, “I remember I asked him then what the one thing was that they needed, if he had to pick one, and he said the ice machine.”
Strauss then took the idea to church outreach committee, who together worked to secure funding for the new machine to benefit the community center.
“It really helps, it’s so useful to have everything that we need already here on the property, rather than having to go out and buy tons of ice,” Jackson said.
Additional to the holiday party, which Jackson said was the first event that utilized the new ice machine, the community center has a number of planned upcoming events that will benefit from having the machine on site.
Jackson said that starting in January the community center will be hosting after school tutoring for local children, as well as some adult education classes and even sewing classes for students.
She said that the center is still in the midst of completing its full renovation, and will eventually, hopefully, offer a wide range of services and classes to the community in Marshall and beyond.
“We are just so grateful, God continues to provide,” Jackson said, “We just keep doing the work and when something comes up, we are always provided what we need to keep going and that is a miracle.”