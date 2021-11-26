A Marshall church had a couple of hundred volunteers spend their Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday helping to feed those in need.
Trinity Episcopal Church had volunteers from across East Texas and beyond to help out with the 30th annual Thanksgiving meal preparations and deliveries.
“This is probably a record year for volunteers, or pretty close,” Trinity church member Katie DeSa said Thursday. “We have volunteers from Dallas, Louisiana, Jefferson and all over.”
The church, which partners with other area churches to provide all of the meals for Thanksgiving day, prepared about 750 meals for delivery and about 150 meals for walk-up guests on Thursday.
“Other churches in the community help out by providing different food items, including St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, Central Baptist Church and others,” DeSa said.
The meals this year included turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, peas, rolls, sweet potatoes, rolls and desserts.
The meals are distributed throughout the community to the elderly, the jail and first responders.
Each year, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church provides the Christmas day meal while Trinity Episcopal Church provides the Thanksgiving meal.
“Very simply, we do this each year because this is what Jesus wants us to do and because we want to provide for our community,” Trinity Episcopal Church Rev. Sean Duncan said Thursday.
DeSa, who has participated as a volunteer each Thanksgiving since childhood and now volunteers with her own children, said she keeps coming back to work as a way to show her appreciation for her community.
“We come to serve the community and to show our gratitude and spread the Word of the Lord,” she said.