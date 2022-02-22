Historic Canaan Baptist Church in Marshall has been named one of 15 finalists being considered for grant funding from Preservation Texas’ new $750,000 Texas Rural African American Heritage Grants Fund.
“I am excited that we have been chosen as a finalist,” Earnol Brewster, church trustee, stated regarding the consideration.
Final proposals are due April 30. In addition to being invited to submit a full proposal for grant funding, Preservation Texas also noted that Canaan has been determined eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places by the Texas Historical Commission.
According to Preservation Texas, funding for the program is being provided by the National Park Service through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program. Eligible sites must be located in rural communities (places with fewer than 50,000 residents) and listed on the National Register of Historic Places; funding must be used to restore or repair historic elements of physically endangered buildings.
“Two of the finalist sites are already listed on the National Register of Historic Places; all of the other finalists have been determined eligible for the National Register by the Texas Historical Commission,” Preservation Texas indicated.
In his congratulatory letter about the consideration of Canaan, Evan Thompson, executive director of Preservation Texas, thanked the church members for their preservation efforts.
“Thank you for your commitment to historic preservation and stewardship of our state’s rural African-American heritage,” Thompson wrote.
The Preservation Texas executive director said he looks forward to learning more about the church’s project and reviewing its entire proposal.
Brewster said the project involves the renovation on the building, as a whole.
“If we get the funding, we would like to do renovations and try to prepare the church to do some things a little bit differently, perhaps, and maybe be a community center,” he shared. “I hope it comes through.”
The 15 projects invited to submit proposals for preservation funding include not only historic churches, but also schools, lodge halls and a commercial building, each with unique preservation challenges, officials noted.
“Preservation Texas developed this grant program to support the needs of endangered rural African-American historic places,” said Thompson stated. “We saw a critical need for funding and expertise to be able to save some of the most imperiled historic resources in our state.”
The maximum grant award is $75,000 per project, however, not all finalists are guaranteed to receive funding and grant awards will vary depending on the project, Preservation Texas explained.
“The need is overwhelming, and funding requests far exceeded what we have available,” said Thompson.
Prospective Projects
The 15 projects are Canaan Baptist Church in Marshall (Harrison County), the 1901 Old Masonic Hall in Lufkin (Angelina County), the 1921 Mount Vernon AME Church in Palestine (Anderson County), the 1919 Bethel Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony (Anderson County), the 1893 Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Belton (Bell County), the 1879 Steele Creek Baptist Church in Morgan (Bosque County), the 1930 Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building in Texarkana (Bowie County), the 1909 Ethiopian Star Lodge No. 308 in Dabney Hill (Burleson County), the 1939 Macedonia School Rock Building in Linden (Cass County), the 1948 Daule School in Cuero (DeWitt County), the 1939 Palacios Colored School in Palacios (Matagorda County), the 1916 Wesley Chapel in Corsicana (Navarro County), the 1918 First Independent Baptist Church in Corsicana (Navarro County), the 1925 Concord Rosenwald School in Concord (Rusk County), and the 1900 Brenham Normal and Industrial College in Brenham (Washington County).
Preservation Texas will make its final selections for grant funding during National Historic Preservation Month in May. All projects must be finished by the fall of 2024.
Preservation Texas invites the public to contribute to the program’s Endangered Properties Fund as an effort to expand the program’s impact and make more funding available to finalists.
Canaan Church History
According to the church’s history, Canaan was organized in 1870, five years after the end of slavery.
“Its founders were men and women of faith that understood the need to have a place of worship to facilitate and ensure this farming community’s survival and growth and to guide its spiritual well-being,” the church’s history states.
The church was organized by the Rev. William Davis and the Rev. W.M. Massey. Davis served as the first pastor and was paid $75 per year to hold services on the second Sunday of each month.
Davis served with the staff of 13 deacons, including Harrison Smith, James Smith, Elijah Brewster, Tommy Cato, Martin Jefferson, A.L. Washington, Sr., Judge Cato, Jeff Collier, Will Prentice, Walsh Sands, Eddie Oliver, William Brewster and Joe I. Clark, chairman.
Mary Jones later organized the Missionary Society, which was very active in the community. As the community and church began to thrive, Canaan was able to establish and construct a school with matching funds from the Rosenwald Foundation in 1922
“However in 1939, during the Jim Crow era, the school was burned to the ground by an arsonist and the church was threatened with the same fate if it did not relocate,” the church history shows.
As a result, the church was ‘disassembled’ and ‘reassembled’, about two miles south of the original site, on property donated by the Bracey and Brewster families.
The school, Canaan Elementary, was also rebuilt and later became an elementary school in Marshall ISD. Canaan Elementary and all rural schools in the district were ultimately closed. Those students were subsequently bused to schools in the city.
The church and cemetery are presently located at 419 Canaan Church Road, about six miles south off of Texas 43. The small congregation holds church service second and fourth Sundays. The Rev. Ronald Savannah is pastor.