As a gesture of thanks, the newly named New Vision at Hillcrest will be serving free lunch for first responders each first Friday of the month from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The church is located at 2800 George Gregg St. in Marshall, near East Texas Baptist University.
“We are providing lunch for all of the police, sheriff’s office, first responders and EMS workers each Friday of the month, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.,” said Pastor Ricky Moore.
The meals are all homemade. This week’s menu included greens, hot water cornbread, roast, chicken spaghetti, homemade pies and cake.
The free monthly lunch will be served on a first come, first serve basis. The church invites all first responders to come and grab a bite to eat. The church also welcomes any potential partnering churches to come and participate in this new meal ministry.
“If any other church or company wants to partner with us and serve those who serve our city we would appreciate it,” said Moore. “Again, lunch will be provided to those that serve to make Marshall a safer place. We, the new Vision MBC @Hillcrest appreciate you and pray for you daily.”
On Friday, the kickoff of the free first responder lunch program, the church saw a parking lot full of firefighters, police officers and EMTs, who came to enjoy a good, home cooked lunch. On his way out the door, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth expressed how appreciative he was for the gesture, thanking members for thinking of them.
Pastor Moore, who has worked closely with first responders as a chaplain of the Shreveport Police Department and in other capacities, shared how much first responders and their service mean to him.
“For over 25 years I have served and worked with those who put themselves on the front line,” Moore said. “I have seen hundreds of broken, bleeding and dead bodies.”
“It’s my job to comfort the families and counsel them after the funeral,” he said. “I’m planning on bringing my experience to the Marshall area and work wherever I’m needed.”
In addition to his service as chaplain of the Shreveport Police Department, the pastor is a commissioned deputy marshal, a chaplain for one of the Shreveport fire departments and chaplain of the international task force. He’s certified by the State of Louisiana.
“This is why I’m so passionate about our men and women who serve because I know from firsthand what they see and have to live with every day of their lives,” said Moore. “So, the next time you see a civil servant, be sure to show them the respect that they rightly deserve.”