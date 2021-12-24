St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall is once again preparing to feed the community this Christmas, with the church’s annual Community Wide Christmas Dinner planned for Saturday.
Each year, volunteers with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church work on Christmas morning to prepare a delicious Christmas Day feast for members of the Marshall community. The group works in partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church, providing the desserts for Trinity’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, with Trinity providing dessert on Christmas Day.
Last year, despite the issues faced by the group due to COVID-19, the church was able to successfully feed over 500 community members.
These community members include the elderly, those homebound for the holiday, inmates at the Harrison County Jail, first responders and more.
Last year’s meals consisted of Christmas day classics, such as ham, green beans, corn, rolls, sweet potatoes and desserts.
Community members who requested that a meal be delivered to their homes on Christmas day can expect the delivery between 11 a.m. and noon.
Community members who wish to donate their time can contact the church at (903) 935-2536 for more information.