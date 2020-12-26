St. Joseph Catholic Church fed more than 500 people for Christmas on Friday as part of the church’s annual Christmas day meal delivery program.
“Our numbers are down as far as our volunteers go; but, hey, we managed to get 225 meals out the door and we delivered 300 to the jail, so I think we’re doing great this year, considering (the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Melanie Hughes, St. Joseph’s office administrator.
The annual event is a partnership between St. Joseph and Trinity Episcopal Church. The two churches tag-team holiday meals every year, with Trinity hosting the Thanksgiving one and St. Joseph taking on the Christmas meal.
“Trinity provides our desserts for us, and Walgreens was gracious; they provided us with the sacks and Golden Corral did the rolls,” said Hughes. “It’s just a great community effort. And we send letters to all the area churches, inviting them to get involved.”
She said they also have devoted volunteers like the Robinson family — Tyrone and Brandi — who help out annually, along with their children.
“They’ve been coming and helping each year,” said Hughes. “I was glad to see them come this year. That was great.”
St. Joseph was also happy to welcome new volunteers, Mario and Olivia Ponce, who helped deliver meals to the fire department. The couple was eager to get involved in the charitable efforts.
“A big part of it is, our family is not doing Christmas until next week,” said Olivia. “And so we came to church and we’re trying to get involved more in church. We attend here. So we were talking with Monsignor Zach (St. Joseph’s priest) and he mentioned it. I was like: Let’s come help. We’re not doing anything today.
“And a lot of people need meals, so we’re happy,” Olivia said.
Mario echoed her sentiments.
“We just figure it’s an opportunity just to go out there and actually give a hand to St. Joseph … and try to do some good,” said Mario.
Kenneth Moon, who volunteers every year, shared how he loves giving back through service.
“It’s a tradition for me,” said Moon. “I’ve always been involved with feeding the needy on holidays and Christmas.
“It’s needed now more than ever, especially with the food (insecurity issue),” he said.
Friday’s Christmas day menu included ham, green beans, corn, rolls, sweet potatoes and dessert.
Brothers Patrick Robertson and Travis “T.J.” Robertson Jr. shared how much they appreciated the church’s gesture.
“I thank them for what they’re doing because it’s people out here hungry that can’t get any food,” said Travis. “It’s a blessing.”
Patrick concurred, saying he thinks it’s a great gift to help people that aren’t able to help themselves.
“With the pandemic going on, everybody’s not all able because the jobs are limited,” said Patrick. “It’s a good thing to have people actually willing to give a helping hand to help others.
“This is a time anyway — the holidays — to give,” he said.
Meals were delivered to entities including the homebound; inmates and first responders. Meals were also available for residents in need to pick up.