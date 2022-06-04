When Associate Pastor Jeremy Roberts and his wife Katy Roberts were contemplating what their ministry should be five years ago, the couple said that they looked around and realized that ministry was needed right here in their home town. That’s why the couple organized Immanuel Baptist Church’s Love Week, which hosted its fifth annual week of events this week in Marshall.
Pastor Roberts said that the program is about compassion and service to those around you, whether on a large, communitywide scale or through a small act of kindness.
“It’s become a pretty big deal, and has just continued to grow over the last five years,” Pastor Roberts said, “Our church looks forward to it every year.”
Roberts said that over 140 church members participated in the program this year, broken up into six different groups tasked with different jobs.
One group of volunteers tasked with construction projects worked with East Texas Open Doors, a private, nonprofit organization established in 1987 to serve children in the East Texas area. Roberts said that a number of the nonprofit’s homes needed repair work done, which church members worked on throughout the week free of charge.
While one group of church members worked on maintenance around the homes, another group of members worked to keep the children who were living in the homes entertained by taking them on daily retreats, including a trip to the Michelson Museum of Art, doing tie dye projects and much more.
The construction crew also took on the project of building an awning at the clothes closet on Emory Street in Marshall, where Roberts said customers were having issues waiting to use the closet outside in the elements.
Another group of volunteers worked with the New Town Neighborhood Association to pair church members with community houses who needed help getting yard work done around their property. Roberts said that the group was able to work on over a dozen homes during the program.
Yet another group of volunteers, called the random acts of kindness group, spent the week spreading surprise gestures of kindness and love across the community. Roberts said that the group put up positive sticky notes, brought baked goods to first responders, visited a laundromat with quarters and laundry soap pods to give away, along with many other acts of kindness across the community.
The whole week of events culminated with Immanuel Baptist’s planned block parties, according to Roberts, who said that the church hosted three block parties for families this week, including one at Travis Elementary on Wednesday, at David Crockett Elementary School on Thursday and Price T. Young Elementary on Friday.
A final, large communitywide block party is planned to celebrate the end of Love Week on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall High School sports pavilion.
Roberts said each party featured free food, bounce houses, crafts and other family friendly activities. Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s event, which is completely free of charge.
“What we really want to be is a blessing to the community, with everything that is going on we just want people to know that there is also good happening here,” Roberts said, “And it doesn’t have to stop after Love Week is over, all it takes is paying it forward a little each day to spread that message around for forever in Marshall.”