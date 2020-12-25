Greater Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church made a special delivery to Belaire Manor Apartments, this week, gifting an assortment of toys and bicycles to young residents in the spirit of Christmas.
“This is our second annual toy drive,” Pastor Otis Amy said.
“The three pillars of our church are discipleship, evangelism and missions; so this is part of our missions ministry where we reach out to the community, and be an asset to help people out,” said Amy.
The church presented six bicycles and seven large boxes of toys to an estimated 70 children. Toys consisted of dolls, balls, remote control cars, action figures and more.
“They were very excited, lined up at the doors ready to go,” Amy said of the young recipients.
The church adopted the apartment complex last year, doing various outreach projects there. The toy drive is just one of many things the church partnered to do with the complex that’s home to a host of underserved families.
“We’ve had members who have lived there, and they talk so favorably of their Belaire experiences, so that’s what made us choose them as a recipient,” Amy said of the toy drive.
Apartment manager Gloria Taylor expressed her thanks to the church for their benevolence.
“I would like to thank Greater Oak (Grove) for another successful year with the toy giveaway,” she told the church.
Amy shared how rewarding it was to be able to add to the children’s joy for Christmas.
“That was our Merry Christmas, to put a smile on a kid’s face,” the pastor said. “That makes it all worthwhile.
“As a church, it’s a great feeling,” he added. “One of the things that we tried to adopt was that the church is outside those four walls and that we can be a beacon in the community.”
The toy drive fulfilled both missions, he said.