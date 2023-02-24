Three local choirs from Immanuel Baptist Church, Woodland Hills Baptist and Crossroads Baptist Church will join together on March 5 for a performance at Memorial City Hall.
Ricky Hall, the worship pastor at Immanuel Baptist, said that he is always looking for ways to bring the music of the church’s choir to the community, which led him to the idea for the event.
“It can be hard to find a way outside of our Sunday service to bring our worship songs to the community in a space where we can all join in together for worship,” Hall said.
He said he reached out to local churches, including Aaron Perkins with Woodland Church and James Runnels with Crossroads Baptist, to see about bringing their choirs together for a group performance.
“The group performance also allows all of us to try out music that we would not usually be able to do with our traditional choirs; we have more voices together to perform these pieces and bring praise to God,” Hall said.
He added that holding the performance at Memorial City Hall also opens the event up to the community, and offers opportunity to people who may not attend a church service to participate and worship with the church choirs.
Over 120 members of local choirs will participate in the program, according to Hall, who added that the group will be performing 12 songs combined from each church’s repertoire.
“We anticipate any opportunity to gather with sister churches in the worship of our Lord Jesus Christ. With each choir having the same desire, to glorify God, we see an evening like March 5 as a rehearsal for eternity, giving God praise for who He is and what He’s done,” Perkins said, “Our time here is short. Jesus is coming back for His bride soon, and so our message is simple; People, get ready, Jesus is coming and it won’t be long! Let the worshippers arise!”
The event is planned for March 5 at 6 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St. in downtown Marshall. Admission to the event is free, and community members are encouraged to come and participate in the worship event.