The Marshall Citizens Advisory Council’s recent meeting featured speaker Chad Patterson of the local Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Patterson introduced himself to the community then discussed his role with the nonprofit organization and both their summer and afterschool youth development work in Harrison County.
“I really think leadership affects everything, I believe with all my heart that leaders set the tone, they set the bar, they set the example of service,” said Patterson. “We are trying to continue the legacy that was started about 35 years ago.”
Patterson outlined the values that both he and the organization follows using the acronym of H.E.A.R.T., consisting of humility, engagement, attitude, results and today. He explained the stewardship role which the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines has in the community and how the organization can produce outcomes for kids to grow up and be caring, responsible, productive citizens.
“Those are our values,” said Patterson. “And I’d love for you to hold me accountable to that if you see or hear anything different in the Boys & Girls Club.”
He also detailed the priorities for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in benefiting the community through four different components of their mission, including academic enrichment, workforce readiness, social and emotional learning, and, lastly, fun and sports.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines currently serves close to 100 students as part of their summer program in Harrison county, with an estimated average of 350 students during the school year across both Harrison and Gregg counties. Following the pandemic, Patterson described the impact to their budget, which is now currently at about $1 million, with 28 percent of the funding coming from membership fees, and the remaining coming from fundraiser events as well as individual and corporate donations.
“We’re an anomaly in the Boys & Girls Club world, but we’re unique because we’re so rural,” Patterson explained. “If you look nationally, most of the Boys & Girls Clubs fee percentage of their revenue is about less than 10 percent.”
The Carlile Center location for the organization in Marshall was recently gifted a book vending machine for students who are attending, and they plan to have it operating by September. This was donated by Steve and Penny Carlile and will help the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines give over 1,000 books away per year to the kids.
“We’re in a book desert, if you don’t know that,” said Patterson. “So we’re trying to really increase the amount of exposure kids have with books.”
Patterson also provided an update on the Sam Birmingham City Pool as well. While the pool was managed by the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, it is owned by the city. The organization is in ongoing discussions with the City of Marshall regarding which repairs need to be made — primarily due to corrosion — and estimate the project would cost close to $1 million to complete.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines is set to have the Champion’s Lunch fundraiser event in November to honor a family in the Marshall community who have been legacy givers, as well as select the Junior Youth of the Year recognition.
“When you come in contact with the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, I hope you feel some sense of urgency that today matters, especially for these kids,” said Patterson. “We want to make sure we’re making the most out of our opportunity.”