Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.