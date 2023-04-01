Running through Sunday at the Marshall City Arena is one of the largest barrel racing competitions of the season.
Two Hearts Barrel Racing is back in Marshall, giving out on the largest payouts the City Arena has ever seen, according to event organizer Martha Reyenga.
Reyenga said that the competition, with an estimated over 200 entries, plans to give out over $111,000 for this year’s competition.
Competitors took to the city arena starting at 10 a.m. Friday, with the first of three shows planned that night at 5 p.m. Competitors will also showcase their talents on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and on Sunday at 9 a.m.
“We want everyone to come out, entrance is free,” Reyenga said.
The event also features a number of vendors from across the area, selling both horse care and riding related product along with other goods throughout the weekend long event.