City Commissioners voted to approve and continue Mayor Terri Brown’s March 26 declaration of local disaster during a virtual special called meeting Wednesday.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that the vote is superseded by the city’s Mandatory Shelter in Place declaration that was made Tuesday.
Rohr said that commissioners would vote on the mandatory Shelter in Place order during the next commissioners meeting, on April 9.
He said that the city is required to ratify the order made by the mayor within seven days, even if the order is over shadowed by the most recent Shelter in Place declaration.
The newest order came as a response to two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and one confirmed death related to the disease. City officials stated that all cases of the virus have been found to be related to travel, but that the new order is a preemptive measure to help limit, or eliminate, spread in Marshall.
Commissioners asked Rohr about the city’s continued response to the virus during the meeting. Rohr stated that the emergency management group has met a number of times to discuss the city and county’s response.
The emergency management group is made up of officials from the City of Marshall, Harrison County, Christus Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall and the Marshall – Harrison County Health District.
“It is from those meetings that our city action comes forth,” Rohr said.
Commissioners Vernia Calhoun asked Rohr if he could specify whether the cases of the virus in the county were in Marshall, and Rohr said that he could not.
He explained that is accordance with HIPAA regulations, and for the protection and privacy of those individuals, he has been asked to refer to cases by county only.
“We want to keep the public informed, but we can’t get too specific about what we release,” Rohr said.
The city’s April 9 commissioners meeting will be held virtually. The community is welcome to watch the meeting on Fidelity Cable Channel 19 or live streamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/.
The public is also welcome to participate in a video call or conference call to commissioners to make public comments during the meeting.
The city of Marshall is utilizing the Zoom video conferencing service to present the meetings.
To participate in the video conference call (to be seen and heard via video chat by commissioners during the citizens comments portion of the meeting):
- Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net
- Scroll to down the bottom of the page
- Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting
- Click the link under Join Zoom Meeting
- You will be asked to download a computer plug-in.
- Once the plug-in downloads you will be taken to the meeting
To participate in the audio conference call (to be heard by commissioners and community members watching the meeting without being seen, though your telephone number will be displayed):
- Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page
- Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting
- You can use any number under One tap mobile or Dial by your location.
- Dial the number on the page
- Once the number has been dialed and the meeting code has been entered you will be joined to the meeting.
All participants will be muted upon entrance to the meeting and remain muted unless chosen to speak by the moderator. During the Virtual Video meeting, the public will be allowed to interact during citizens comments by raising their hand in the meeting.
To raise your hand during citizens comments for the virtual meeting, go to the bottom of the screen and click on the more button and click raise your hand. The moderator will acknowledge your turn to speak by unmuting your device. Your device will be acknowledged by the last three digits or letters of your device name.
Once a participant is unmuted they must provide their name and address. If the participant does not want to divulge their address over the virtual video call device, the participant can send their information to the moderator via private chat. This must be done prior to them speaking.
The participant for an audio call will have to divulge their name and address to the moderator over their device or they will not be allowed to speak. This also must be done prior to them speaking.
Each participant will be allowed three minutes for public comments unless extended time has been requested prior to the start of the meeting.