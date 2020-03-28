City of Marshall commissioners will vote April 9 to determine whether the city will postpone the upcoming May election.
Commissioners announced this decision at a Special Called Commissioners meeting Friday that was remotely conducted to ensure the safety and health of city officials and community members.
City Manager Mark Rohr stated that commissioners should research on their own, and decide on whether they want to push the May election to November by the next meeting.
Commissioner Amy Ware mentioned that she believed there were other Texas cities who were planning to push elections in June or July, rather than waiting until November, but did not have specific information at the time.
Ware said she would bring any research she was able to find on this to the next meeting.
Other Business
During the meeting commissioners approved the second reading of an ordinance that limits the city’s ability to restrict animals from city park facilities.
The ordinance is a result of earlier contract negotiations with the Marshall Youth Softball Association and the Marshall Baseball Association, during which the groups expressed concerns over dogs being brought to league games at Airport Park.
Both leagues expressed concern over the animals scaring children who attend games, and asked the city to put up signs restricting their access to the park. To do so, the city is required to pass this ordinance before signs can legally be posted.
Commissioners also heard a report by acting city attorney Scott Rectenwald regarding the legality behind city officials advocating for ballot propositions for the upcoming election.
Rectenwald said that commissioners were legally allowed to advocate for ballot items they support or do not support, but are not allowed to utilize city resources to do so.
He warned commissioners that city resources is a broadly defined term, and can include the use of city social media pages along with any type of city funding and more.
Commissioners also approved the closure and abandonment of two roads, including a section of One Tiger Drive and a section of Dickson Street from Jarvis Street to North Grove Street.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth presented at the meeting, stating that property on both sections of the road are already almost entirely owned by East Texas Baptist University, and the abandonment of the roads would allow the university to close down entrances to the campus in a state of emergency.
“We know that in today’s day in age with active shooters, or even what is happening right now with the coronavirus, it is important for these schools to have the ability to lock down campus if they need to,” Carruth said.
Two items were pulled from the consent agenda and discussed during the meeting. Commissioner Vernia Calhoun asked for the Street Sweeping Activity Report to be pulled out, and Commissioner Larry Hurta asked for the proposed 2020 Street Improvement Program element to be pulled.
Both items were then voted on and approve, though Calhoun expressed concerns over University Drive not having been swept and Commissioner Leo Morris expressed concerns over downtown roads being done seven times when other sections of the road have only been done once.
Public Works Director Eric Powell explained that the street sweeping machine has been down for a while, and that streets that have been missed will be addressed now that the machine is back up and running.
Commissioners also entered into closed session during the meeting, and afterwards voted to authorize city staff to negotiate and execute an agreement for sale of property that was discussed in the session.
All commissioners meetings are open to the public. Right now commissioners have opted to do virtual meetings, where community members can watch on cable or on Facebook live. A video of the meeting is also posted on the groups Facebook at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/, for community members who are unable to watch the video live.