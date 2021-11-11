Marshall City Councilmembers unanimously approved a redistricting plan during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Council had to redistrict four of its seven districts after the 2020 Census, which showed that Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 were out of compliance. Districts 5, 6 and 7 will remain unaltered.
Professor Mike Morrison, with Baylor Law, presented to council on the issue on Wednesday, explaining that Marshall has over 23,000 people, which would mean that each of the four out-of-compliance districts should house slightly greater than 7,000 people.
The city is allowed to deviate by 10 percent in each district to still be in compliance, and must adhere to a number of other regulations that prevent gerrymandering and the splitting of minority votes through district reconfiguring.
Morrison presented a plan to council that moved a portion of District 3 to District 4, which encompasses from East Houston Street, down Indian Springs Drive to East Travis Street, to Harper Drive, to Sanders Street, and back up East Moor Drive to East Houston.
The plan also moved a portion of District 2 to District 1. That encompass from West Grand Avenue, down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, down West Houston, north up North Allen Boulevard, west on West Rusk Street to North Bishop Street and then North to West Grand Avenue.
“Most everyone in the city will be voting for the same council member that they have been in the past,” Morrison said.
This plan put the districts at about 6 percent deviation, which Morrison said he was able to cut down more, but not without harming the minority vote currently present in Districts 1 and 2.
Morrison also added that the location for the change in District 3 to District 4 is the same spot that the city decided to switch during a previous redistricting effort to balance the population.
No community members came forward during the open public hearing on the redistricting, with council members then approving the redistricting plan unanimously, with the exception of Councilmember Jennifer Truelove who was absent at the meeting.