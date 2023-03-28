Marshall City Council members unanimously approved the next steps on two public works department projects during a special meeting Thursday.
Public Work Director Eric Powell presented both items to council, including approval to award a contract to D&D Pipeline of Longview for the city’s East Avenue Water Main project.
Powell explained that the project itself is the replacement of a 50-year-old 10-inch water main that is about 2,500 feet long. The water main was identified in 2018 as needing to be replaced during a water main master plan created by Stan Hayes.
The project not only will replace the aged pipe, but will also include the instillation of five new fire hydrants.
“The project also services ETBU because it is one of the main pipelines that services that campus,” Powell said.
The project received five bids total, and council confirmed awarding the bid to D&D pipeline for $553,508. Funds for the project, according to Powell, will come from the 2020 ARPA COVID relief funds that the city received to address capital improvements.
Powell added that the city has worked with this company previously on a water main project on Travis Street, and that the city had no issues with their work during that project.
Council also approved Powell to move forward with an agreement with Underwater Services for sediment and silt removal at the city’s raw water intake valve at Big Cypress Bayou.
He stated that the intake valve was constructed in 2000 and has not been cleaned since that time. Due to the way that intake valves are constructed, gravity naturally allows for sediment and other items in the water to become stuck at the bottom of the intake area and build up over time.
Currently the valve has around four to 6 feet of raw material built up in the intake valve.
The city originally attempted to higher another company to remove the build up, and they were unsuccessful. Powell said that he researched a company, Underwater Services, who specializes in these types of projects, to complete the job.
Powell said that the project is projected to begin in June.
City Councilmember Leo Morris also asked if the department has a plan in place to avoid such a large amount of build up in the future. Powell stated that the a plan had been put in place to hold annual inspections of the valve and put a regular cleaning schedule in place every four years, or as needed based on inspections.
“We have to get his project done, and we have to get this cleaned,” Powell said.