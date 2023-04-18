The Marshall City Council officially allocated the use of over $30,000 in community block development grant (CBDG) funds for 2023 at a recent meeting.
CBDG Fund Coordinator Tammy Henderson presented on the item to City Council, explaining that the city received $364,128 through the federal program, which is more than was allocated last year.
She stated that the CBDG funds are required to be allocated with only 15 percent used for public and social services, 20 percent for administration and salaries, and the remaining money all used to directly benefit low- to moderate-income residents of the community.
Nonprofit organizations such Community Schools, the Boys and Girls Club and the Marshall Harrison County Literacy Council all received a percentage of the program funds to continue the work they do to benefit low to moderate income residents.
Of the funding given, $11,500 went to community schools to benefit local students who struggle with traditional schooling and other concerns, $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club locally, $5,000 to the Harrison County Literacy Council and an additional $18,119 to benefit the Mission Marshall food pantry.
Habitat for Humanity was awarded $130,000 to fund additional housing and housing repairs in Marshall, along with Anointed Grace Ministries, who received $90,000.
Additionally, Henderson stated that a number of city programs also received funds through the CBDG this year. In-house programs included $5,000 allocated for regular neighborhood clean-up, as well as $90,000 for code enforcement salaries and $40,000 for demolition of dilapidated houses in Marshall.
An additional $42,825 was awarded for salaries and supplies for this year’s program as well as $30,000 to pay the city’s CDBG consultant.
“The intent of the program is to reduce poverty and its affects by benefitting low- to moderate-income residents,” Henderson said.
The program is designed to reduce and eliminate slum and blight in the community, as well as address any immediate needs due to disaster within the community.
The city hosted a meeting for the community to hear any public comments regarding fund allocation on Jan. 25 this year, followed by a CBDG committee meeting March 14 where group members considered 2023 allocation.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that no one came forward during the January meeting to address fund allocation for this year.