Marshall City Council members heard concerns about the impact of a water main break that left the Marshall community without water for a number of days during the first week of March and a suggestion for fixing part of the problem during last week’s special meeting.
Community member Chip Arledge, with the local 92.3 The Depot radio station, expressed concern at Thursday’s meeting over the businesses that lost out on a weekend of sales due to the water main break.
“It really is no one’s fault, and city staff should be commended for the hard work that they did to get it back up and running,” Arledge said, “But businesses still didn’t have water for the whole weekend, and that is a serious issue.”
On March 4, an outside contractor accidentally struck a water main in Marshall, causing an avalanche of issues that resulted in the city needing to shut down water pumps servicing the entire city while repairs to the main line were underway.
City staff worked through the night to fix the issue, with staff sending samples of the water to a local lab for testing as soon as possible. City officials then announced that the water was cleared for consumption on March 8, when the lab results came back.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham contended that while businesses were without water, business did not halt in downtown Marshall over the weekend, with many businesses still seeing the regularly large weekend crowds.
Either way, Arledge said that one of the main reasons why community members went without water for the entire weekend was simply that the water testing lab being used by the city does not perform testing on the weekends.
This required city staff to wait until Monday at the earliest to be able to clear the boil water notice in effect and allow the community to freely consume their water once more.
Arledge said that he did some research on his own and found a number of local labs accredited by the Texas Commission on Environment Quality that would be able and willing to do water testing over weekends.
In fact, one such lab would even come and pick up the samples themselves, rather than requiring someone from the city to drive the sample over to the labs location, Arledge said.
“I don’t know why we use the lab we use, but if there are better options out there, I think it’s worth looking in to,” Arledge said, “It’s all about supporting the local community for us at 92.3 The Depot, and this is an extension of that.”
Eric Powell, the city’s Public Works Director, said that the city does not currently have any type of contract with the lab that they utilize, Analab, which he said the city has been utilizing exclusively since he came on board in 2019.
“As indicated, there are other options potentially available as secondary or alternatives for extreme conditions and my staff and I will be evaluating those labs presented to us to see how they may supplement our current testing requirements,” Powell said.
Abraham confirmed that the city is considering the use of a one of the mentioned labs as a secondary lab to utilize in cases of emergency.
“Personally, based on the limited information I have, I see no reason that the City needs to switch to a different lab. However, we do need to have a backup lab in place and to go ahead and establish a relationship, so if an after hours or weekend need were to ever arise again, we have a lab available to assist outside of normal business hours. While this was not a normal occurrence, it would be beneficial to have a backup lab so our residents will not have boil water any longer than necessary,” Abraham said.