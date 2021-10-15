Marshall city councilmembers heard a report on the 2020 census data, as well as considered how to redistrict four of its district boundaries, during a meeting on Thursday.
Attorney Michael Morrison, who has previously handled the redistricting of the city, presented census data, stating that the overarching goal of redistricting was to make all of the districts’ populations balanced as much as possible.
Based on data from the 2020 census, the City of Marshall’s population has only dropped in the last 10 years by 131 people. However, with changes in the location of the population, four of the seven designated council districts are currently out of compliance.
“They key is 10 percent, we can’t be more than 10 percent above or below the estimated population to be constitutional,” Morrison said, with the estimated population being one-fourth of the total Marshall population.
Based on new information from the 2020 census, Marshall’s District 1 through District 4 are currently over 60 percent deviated from that number, making them unconstitutional.
For this reason, the City Council must decide to redistrict those areas in a way that does not work violate the Voting Rights Act or any other national requirement. Council is not required to redistrict District 5 through District 7, though Morrison said that is an available option.
Morrison also presented the various requirements and restrictions to redistricting, emphasizing that the city needs to be aware of the affects on voters and the racial and ethnic make-up of the communities affected.
He stated that city officials needed to avoid both retrogration, which is making anything harder or worse for the community through redistricting, as well as dilution, which is the comparison of what you’re proposing compared to what you could have done instead.
Based on census data, the way that the districts are currently outlines Districts 1 and 4 need to lose some people, with the other two districts needing to add to the population.
A potential plan for the redistricted map was also presented on Thursday, which Morrison emphasized was not a finished product but rather a starting point for councilmembers to consider and alter as necessary.
The first proposed change to the districts was one area of District 1, with 570 people being moved into its neighboring District 2. The second change would move 137 people from District 4 into District 3.
Councilmembers expressed their approval of the proposed changes and requested more time to review the proposal and consider the changes before a final decision is made.
Morrison said that he will be returning to meet with councilmembers on Wednesday, Nov. 10 during their regular meeting.