Marshall City Councilmembers were presented the city’s newly proposed 10-year capital improvement plan (CIP) from Public Works Director Eric Powell during last week’s meeting.
Powell explained that the plan is a 10-year road map for various public works and municipal projects the city desires to complete, which included budgets for the projects, outlines of expenditures and explanations of them, as well as a time table for each project.
The CIP also prioritizes which projects the city both wants and needs to take precedent over others, and ensures that a steady budget with continuous public works projects funded through the city can be maintained year after year.
“It identifies a road map to future Marshall,” Powell said.
The plan breaks projects down into four categories, including parks and recreation, utilities (water and sewer), municipal projects (buildings, facilities and IT), and street improvements, which are all four broken down by priority of project.
The plan Powell presented to council last week outlined the first two years of the new CIP, 2023 and 2024, providing for funding for the planned projects through borrowing money from a lender.
The proposal, if approved as was presented, would move the city to take out $15 million in debt to fund the planned 2023 and 2024 CIP projects. Powell explained that the project costs would total around $14 million for the first year, giving the city room for contingencies in funding.
An additional $46 million is planned to be borrowed in the same manor for the remaining years in the CIP project, from 2025 to 2032, to achieve the listed projects within the plan.
“As a city we have a very low debt level,” said City Manager Terrell Smith, “It is almost impossible to get projects done of this caliber without taking on debt.”
Smith also explained that money would be borrowed on an as-needed basis, with funds for select years borrowed to complete those years selected projects and not for the whole sum of the CIP’s planned project list.
Parks & Recreation
A number of highly anticipated parks and recreations projects are planned to begin in the 2023-2024 phases of the new CIP, which will cost around $5.7 million to complete.
Plans for the installation of a splash pad at a still undetermined location are within the plan, which will cost the city around $500,000 and is scheduled for work in 2024.
Additionally, five phases of improvements are planned for the city’s Airport Park, which are scheduled to begin in 2023 and continue to 2024, costing around $900,000 in borrowed funds each year to complete.
The addition of handicap-accessible park equipment and the replacement of old playground equipment at all parks located within the city is also scheduled for the first two years of the plan, in multiple phases.
City officials also outlined plans for the T&P Parker Creek Stormwater Control Project, which will be funded through money borrowed through the Texas Water Development Board at a zero percent interest rate.
Utilities
A number of planned utilities projects for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years are planned to be funded through a federal coronavirus relief program called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Texas cities that qualified for the funds must have projects planned and funds spoken for before 2024 to be able to obtain them, according to Powell.
Around $1.8 million in funding for water supply and distribution projects are planned to be funded through the ARPA funds, including the looping of dead end water mains, the replacement of two inch water mains, high service pump station improvements and more.
$3 million is planned to be borrowed towards the first part of a complete water meter system upgrade planned from the CIP, which will occur in two phases and cost a total of $6 million to complete.
Municipal
Over $3 million is scheduled for municipal improvements to the city through the CIP’s 2023 and 2024 outlines, including updates and repairs to a number of city facilities.
The completion of the ongoing Perkins Park project, which is to be located on North Washington Street in downtown Marshall, is scheduled for 2023 through the plan.
Additional improvements to the convention center, including a two phase plan to repair the building’s roof and a four phase plan to update the building’s air conditioning units, are also outlined.
Repairs to the city arena parking lot, as well as IT updates and other municipal projects are also scheduled through the plan, with a full list of 18 total projects to be addresses in the CIP as it stands for 2023 and 2023.
Streets
An additional $500,000 is planned to go annual towards the city’s already ongoing street improvement plan, which addresses the worst streets in Marshall on a yearly calendar for repair and repavement.
This $500,000 is in addition to the already designated $1.5 million which funds the program each year, which Powell said has the goal of allowing the city to address more roads annually through the program.
Two public hearings will be held by the city during regularly scheduled City Council meetings planned for August 28 and Sept. 8 for the community to offer input on the proposed plan.
Powell also emphasized that the CIP is a living document, which allows city staff and councilmembers to review it annually and make adjustments to project priorities, funding and other aspects of the plan as the city moves forward.
“It’s a living, breathing document and it is open to be changed,” Powell said.