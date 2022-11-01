Marshall City Council members met for a two-day retreat where they discussed the future of the city, and what councilmember’s priorities are, in lieu of a regular meeting last week.
The retreat was held on Friday and Saturday this week at the Josey Ranch Trophy Room, with council meeting by themselves on Friday, then inviting city department heads to join them on Saturday.
Department heads included Public Works Director Eric Powell, Randy Pritchard, Tourism Director Daniel Duke, Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, Police Chief Cliff Carruth, Human Resources Director Christol Hall, City Secretary Nikki Smith and Finance Director Dawn Jones.
Both days also included all councilmembers, as well as City Manager Terrell Smith.
“For me this is really about where we want to put our resources and our time,” said Mayor Amy Ware, “We also really need transparency, and to have council come in with an open mind.”
The retreat was run by Julia Novak, from Raftelis, a company who focus is providing local government’s management consulting expertise. Novak worked previously with City Manager Smith at his previous position in Sugarland.
Day one of the retreat was focused on team building between the councilmembers, understanding communication between themselves and other groups, as well as what the council’s priorities are for the city of Marshall.
Councilmembers participated in a series of exercises designed, according to Novak, to get council talking to each other about their expectations and beliefs regarding their roles within the city.
“Its casting a goal for the future that’s bold and daring and hopeful, but also tempering that as needed to what is realistic,” Novak said.
The biggest take away from the council’s discussion were that all councilmembers were looking to efficiently do what was in the best interest of the community, and collaborate and offer transparency and honesty through their work on council.
Council also discussed the importance of their roles as leaders of the community, discussing their ideal relationships between councilmembers, as well as between council and city staff.
“I would like us (councilmembers) to have an open door policy, where we are able to visit with them and discuss those issues, without turning it into an argument during a meeting,” said Councilmember Micah Fenton.
Additionally, all councilmembers discussed the need for a plan for the city, one that council is all able to agree upon that was in best practice, and works for the betterment of the community, but is also reasonable and sustainable.
Council also outlined changes that they hoped to see become true in Marshall over the next 10 years, portraying their goals for the future of the city.
“When we look back, I would like to be able to say that this was the turning point,” Councilmember Amanda Abraham said.
Throughout the meeting Saturday, councilmembers worked with department heads to understand the needs of their department, and what their expectations were for working with councilmembers and the community.
A number of department heads discussed the desire to have more direction and support from the councilmembers, including a plan for the direction they hope to see each department growing towards.
Department heads also discussed the need for consistency from year to year, discussing how major changes occur when councilmembers finalize their terms, with new priorities changing every two to four years.
“We are trying to change that, so that when the new council comes in they will have a better understanding,” said councilmember Marvin Bonner.
Smith stated that a full report based on information organized through the two-day meeting will be released by the city to keep the public informed of council priorities.