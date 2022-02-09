The Marshall City Council held a special meeting Monday where they went into closed session to discuss the ongoing search for Marshall’s new city manager.
Interim City Manager David Willard said that councilmembers met in closed session with Strategic Government Resources officials, the company which was hired to recruit potential candidates for the position.
During the meeting, Willard said that councilmembers reviewed applicant resumes and considered the schedule and selection process of candidates moving forwards.
Details of the meeting, including the number of candidates being considered by council, can not yet be disclosed, according to Willard. However, he stated that the next council meeting where city officials will consider candidates for the position will be March 2.
“As soon as the finalists are selected, we will be free to disclose the names of the final candidates,” Willard said.