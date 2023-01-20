Willie Jean Birmingham made history on the city of Marshall multiple times throughout her life, making one last posthumous change last week when the Marshall City Council voted to unanimously rename its City Hall chambers after her.
“I encourage you all to make this change because of the profound impact and enduring imprint that Jean had on the entire community,” said Christina Anderson during the meeting.
A number of community members came forward during citizen’s comments during last week’s meeting to speak in favor of the new name change, which was proposed by Councilmember Reba Godfrey.
“She was more than an educator, she was a motivator, she was an inspiration to all of us who came under her tutelage, she challenged all of us to be the very best that we could be. She had that innate ability,” said the Rev. James Bell during the meeting.
Birmingham spent her career as an educator, teaching at both Marshall’s Pemberton High School and then later at Marshall High School as a business teacher for more than 40 years.
She was also active in a number of organizations in and around the city for her entire life, serving with the Harrison County NAACP, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Harrison County Historical Museum, Top Ladies of Distinction, League of Women Voters and the New Town Neighborhood Association.
Birmingham was also an active member of her church, Galilee Baptist Church in Marshall, where she served in various capacities, including superintendent of Sunday School. She also worked with mission organizations and the Prayer Troopers of Marshall.
“I believe if sister Birmingham could speak to us right now, she would say ‘Children out of all of my accomplishments I say to you to fear God and keep his commandments’,” said Titus Buffin during the meeting.
Birmingham and her husband, Sam Birmingham, also both served on the Marshall City Council, with her being the first Black woman to serve in the City of Marshall, and her husband Sam the first Black man to serve as well.
The couple also operated a number of successful businesses in the area, including Birmingham Department store and Birmingham BBQ, according to Godfrey, who added that the contributions to the city and business made by the Birminghams could not be understated.
“The question is not whether or not we should honor her; she’s very well deserving of any and all honor,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims during the meeting.