The City of Marshall unanimously approved the leasing of a total of four mini excavators for use by the city’s public works department during Thursday’s regular meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the items to council during the meeting, requesting one excavator for the Municipal Drainage Utility Division and three mini excavators for the Distribution and Collection division of the department.
The excavator will replace the city’s current mini excavators with the 2023 Case CX37C Mini-Excavator, with the old model being used as a trade-in to reduce first year costs of the lease.
“This is a very common practice in our industry to lease equipment and replace it every three years,” Powell said.
Total costs for the excavators include $39,375 for one department and $124,185 for the other, with reduced first year’s fees due to trade-in equipment.
“This is something you will see every day on the streets with our crews,” Powell said, “The new unit we are looking to get is a bit bigger, a little heavier.”