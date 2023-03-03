The Marshall City Council approved a letter of support for an application made by a Kentucky-based development team to transform the vacant Blue Buckle Building in downtown Marshall into loft-style affordable housing units.
Caryn Winter, team lead, presented to council during its last regular meeting and received approval to move forward with the state and federal application process to receive historical tax credits for the development project.
If the team receives the tax credits through the state and federal levels, along with a nine percent project coverage from low-income housing tax credits, then they will move forward on the $20 million in planned renovations to the building.
“I would like to focus on this as a development,” Winter said, “I understand that this is a high profile location downtown. We are going to put our best foot forward to honor the history of the building and the history of downtown as well.”
The Blue Buckle building is located at 200 S. Columbus St. in Marshall, and was originally built in the 1940s. The project was a huge success for the city at the time, whose economy was struggling in a post World War II America. The Blue Buckle Overall Company made its home here, and served as one of the leaders in business and employment within Marshall through the 1970s.
The building itself has sat vacant for many years since that time, with Councilmember Marvin Bonner commenting on the vacant property being one of the first to be seen by those who enter the city’s downtown area.
“This may be the last time someone come to the rescue of the Blue Buckle Building,” Bonner said.
The project itself would create around 48 loft-style units in the building, as well as create a wide range of other amenities for residents to enjoy.
Winter said that along with a full renovation of the interior of the building, the development team has drawn up plans for the project to include a yoga and meditation room, outdoor park and picnic areas, an education center and more.
“The concept I to create a place people want to live,” she said, “We want to design it in a way that people thrive.”
The affordable housing would be section 42 housing, which differs from Section 8 housing in many ways. Those who qualify for the housing options would pay 30 percent of their income to cover rent and expenses, rather than being given a voucher to not pay rental fees at all for the loft style living.
Additionally, Winter emphasized that the housing would require those who live there to work and it would offer a range of other support services to community members who make their home in the reconstructed building.
Tom McClurg, the director of the Marshall Housing Authority, emphasized the need for this type of housing to be more available in Marshall. He stated that the housing authority is constantly searching for additional affordable housing options for community members, with more applications submitted than housing currently available.
Winer said that her development team found identical findings as the Housing Authority when they did a market study for the region.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham was the only member to vote against the approval of the application, citing concerns regarding the amount of money the development team is putting into the project, whether they would follow through if funds were approved, as well as the location of the building.
Abraham stated that she did not understand how a company could invest $20 million into a project such as this and still charge so low for rents, which would mean hundreds of years before they made their money back on the project itself.
She also stated she was concerned about having low income housing so close to the two developing schools and daycares in the area, which she stated was cause for a safety concern.
However, the letter of support for Winter and her team was approved, with all other councilmembers voting in favor of the development.