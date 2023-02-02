Marshall City Councilmembers approved three separate requests for rezoning, after public hears were held for each item at last week’s meeting.
The first of the three requests was for a property located at 5301 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, to be altered from a single family detached zoning to general business zoning.
The applicant on the project is property owner Namit Jaiswal, who is making the request to turn the property in a hotel room with 30 to 32 rooms and two additional board rooms.
Two of the four properties that surround the address are already zoned as general business, with the north and west properties zoned as single family detached.
An additional request to rezone the property located at 1003 N. Bolivar from heavy industry to general business was also made and approved by council last Thursday.
Applicant Jason Rench applied for the change to alter the use of the property from a sheet metal shop to a woodworking shop, with the addition of living quarters on the premises.
The final rezoning request approved by council during last week’s meeting was a request for the property located in the 2200 block of Kings Road.
The applicant and property owner is Brady Andrews, who made the request to rezone the property to single family detached, rather than its previous zoning of agriculture and estate.
This is to complete the third phase on an ongoing housing development project, Kingwood Estates.