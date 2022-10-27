This week Marshall City Council members will meet at Josey Ranch in Marshall for a retreat and planning discussion on a variety of topics, in lieu of a regular city meeting this Thursday and Friday.
The meeting is open to the public, with the regular citizen’s comments portion still available during the retreat for community members to comment on agenda items planned for discussion. No action is set to be taken at the meeting.
Topics to be covered during the retreat include strategic planning, long range vision and mission and action plan of the city, planning framework, the City Council’s vision, strategic plan and priorities, and the current and future budget of the city, as well as long range financial planning and capital improvements.
Council will hold the retreat in the Josey Ranch Trophy Room located at 8623 Texas 43 North in Marshall on Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m.
“While the meetings are open to the public and discussions will be held, no action will be taken,” said City Secretary Nikki Smith, “Our goal is to have a relaxed, casual setting allowing for ideas, opinions and topics to be discussed without reservations due to public presence.”