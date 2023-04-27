The Marshall City Council will hear from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation this week for the organization’s semi-annual presentation to the city during Thursday’s meeting.
The report will be presented by Executive Director Rush Harris, who said that the report is both a requirement by law for MEDCO, but also a way to ensure city officials are kept up to date on what the organization has been doing for the last six months.
Additionally during Thursday’s meeting, council will break into closed session after the MEDCO presentation to consider two employee evaluation reports.
During closed session council will consider the annual evaluation of the City Judge, the City Secretary and the City Attorney.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, located at 401 S. Alamo St. as well as streamed live online at www.Facebook.com/MarshallCityHall. More information and direct links to speak during citizens comments during the meeting can be found at the website.