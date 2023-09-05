Marshall’s Police Chief Cliff Carruth gave an update on how the city run Marshall Pet Adoption Center has been operating for the past year, giving the update close to the new shelters two year anniversary.
“Seems like to me it was yesterday, but it has been two years now,” Carruth said.
He stated that since last August 2022, the shelter has had an intake of 1371 animals to its care, of which over 90 percent were able to be released live to the community.
This could be through returning the animal to its original owner, through adoption or through transport to one the MPAC’s many northern partners. These partners include Northshore Animal League, Best Friends Animal Society and others, who help the shelter bring a number of adoptable animals to shelters up north where they do not have issues with over population.
So far this year the shelter has transported 630 animals to northern rescues.
The high save rate has been a main priority for both the MPAC employees and its volunteers through the Friends of Marshall Animals since the new building was first constructed.
Carruth said that a wide range of programs, an influx of volunteers, and many other creative initiatives through staff and volunteers allowed for this drastic change in the last two years.
“That’s a major accomplishment,” he said.
One of the major causes for the drop in euthanasia rates at the shelter have to do with the Spay and Neuter program being pushed by the shelter and volunteers.
The program aims to lower the over-population of adoptable animals in the area, by encouraging responsible pet owners to have their animals fixed, and the importance of doing do. Both vouchers for low cost animal spay and neuter, as well as education drives have been planned through the program, to help battle over-population at the shelter.
“That’s really the long term answer,” Carruth said.
Along with the new program, shelter volunteers have put in around 500 volunteer hours this past year, with much more expected before the end of 2023. This assistance, along with the huge number of foster volunteers to take in animals on a temporary basis to help the shelter stay below capacity, are key to the continued high save rate, according the Carruth.
The shelter has also worked to apply for new grant opportunities, and appeal to local businesses and the community to assist with funds for the ongoing efforts to save and adopt out local animals.
Shelter staff has even started to travel across the country, attending both major adoption events and using the newly purchased MPAC animal transport van to bring animals from our shelter up north without assistance needed from other organizations.
“We are being creative and very active to get this done,” Carruth said.
He added that with only three members on staff at the shelter, volunteers are the only way the shelter has been able to operate as it has the past two years. The Friends of Marshall Animals are always looking for more assistance too, with planned orientation events planned the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. and first Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the MPAC.
Space is limited for volunteer orientation and those interested in signing up are encouraged to call the shelter and reserve a spot in the next orientation.
“We thank the staff for their support,” said Councilmember Amanda Abraham, “(And the volunteers) We couldn’t run that shelter without all of you guys, so we are very very appreciate of all of your time and efforts.”