Marshall City Councilmembers moved to table the hiring of a new city manager after conducting an interview with one candidate for the position on Thursday night.
David Willard, who served as city manager of Longview for 10 years, interviewed with city councilmembers during a closed session on Thursday.
This was the final council meeting scheduled through the end of the year, with plans for the city to start meeting again on Jan. 13, 2022, one day before the final date on current City Manager Mark Rohr’s contract.