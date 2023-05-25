Marshall city councilmembers will begin conversations regarding the city’s budget plans for the next fiscal year during their meeting on Thursday.
Finance Director Dawn Jones will present on the item to council during the meeting, which is the first budget workshop planned for the 2024 city budget.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, councilmembers Leo Morris, Reba Godfrey and Marvin Bonner requested a number of items for discussion be brought in front of council.
The group of councilmembers requested a conversation regarding the addition of fire alarm/vent hood systems in homeless shelters in Marshall, as well as discussion regarding wire, plumbing and wiring regulations in the city.
The three councilmembers also requested discussion is brought to council regarding drainage issues on Sanford Street in Marshall.
Council will also break into closed session at the end of the meeting to discussion the annual evaluation of the city judge and the city manager, as well as discussion of plans for city-owned property.
The group will then reconvene after closed session to vote on what is to be done regarding the property.
Mayor Amy Ware will also present on a number of proclamations during the meeting, including the recognition of Sam Houston Elementary Science Technology Electronic Mathematics (STEM) Academy as the winners of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Healthy Texas Recognized School Award.
Ware will also present recognitions of Texas Eastern 911 for providing $160,000 for technology improvements in the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center and the regular recognition of the Keep Marshall Beautiful May 2023 Beautification Award winners.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will also be streamed on the city’s official Facebook page. More information and direct links to speak during public comments during the meeting can be found at www.marhalltexas.net.