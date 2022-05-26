Newly elected District 5 councilmember Reba Godfrey will take her official oath of office, followed by a closed session where councilmembers will chose the next mayor and mayor pro-tem, at Thursday’s Marshall City Council meeting.
Both Godfrey’s oath of office, as well as the council’s close session discussion were scheduled to take place during the last planned council meeting, but they were postponed due to the need to wait for the county election results.
After the closed session discussion, council will reconvene, and with assistance from City Attorney Scott Rectenwald, officially elect a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
Other Agenda Items
Additionally during the meeting, council will consider two new appointments to the Marshall Downtown Development Corporation Board of Directors.
Finance Director Dawn Jones will present to council on the two potential appointments, including Dinora Harris and Jim Davis.
Thursday’s city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call.
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.